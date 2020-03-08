Woman hit by truck, killed while helping injured deer in Anderson Co. road, coroner says

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while helping an injured deer in an Anderson County road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC-20 (Due West Road) shortly before 12:30am Sunday.

Troopers said the victim was in the road when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Andrea Leigh Owens of Honea Path.

According to the coroner’s office, the Owens and her husband had stopped to help a deer which had been struck by another vehicle and was still alive in the roadway.

Owens was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital by helicopter where she died during surgery, according to the coroner.

Neither of the two people inside the pickup truck were hurt in the crash.