WOODRUFF, S.C. (WPSA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident occurred near North Main Street in Woodruff around 10:35 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries early Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as 23-year-old Shirlann Mekkell Meadows, of Woodruff.