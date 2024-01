ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed Monday evening while riding a moped.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Tammy L. Seigle, 53, of Pelzer, was driving a moped on Highway 20 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the highway from a parking lot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The wreck is still under investigation by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and state highway patrol.