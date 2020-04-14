1  of  17
Woman hospitalized after shooting at Spartanburg apartment

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment in Spartanburg, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to The Reserve at Hillcrest on East Main Street around 3:00pm.

Police found an unconscious woman who had been shot at least once in a bedroom. Police said the woman was unresponsive when they arrived and was taken to the hospital.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses and say they may be looking for more witnesses.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

