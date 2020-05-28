Woman hurt in drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 10:00pm on Churchill Circle.

The sheriff’s office said responding deputies found a woman at the scene who had been shot at least once.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.