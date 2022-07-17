ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department has identified the women who died in an Asheville shooting Friday night.

We previously reported officers responded to South French Broad Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunshot injuries.

The police department said they found a woman and a man at two separate locations that were close to each other. Both victims were taken to the hospital with wounds that were considered life-threatening. The woman died from her injuries.

Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, of Hendersonville. The man injured in the shooting is in stable condition.

The police department said they are searching for Menelik Tefari Nesanet. The 20-year-old is wanted for 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information, call the police department at (828) 252-1110.