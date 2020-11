ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman was injured after she fell 40 feet into an empty grain silo in Anderson County, Wednesday afternoon.

The fall happened at a silo along Bethany Church Road near Belton.

Anderson County EMS said the woman was found around two hours after her fall and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

Officials said the woman was conscious but had critical injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.