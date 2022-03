COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was injured during an ATV crash Monday evening in Spartanburg County.

The Macedonia Fire Department said the crash happened at 8:43 p.m. on Tory Trail in Cowpens.

Firefighters said two ATVs collided behind a house on the road.

A woman was injured and airlifted to the hospital, firefighters said. Her condition is unknown at this time.