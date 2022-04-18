ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was injured during a police chase Monday afternoon in the Upstate.

According to the West Pelzer Police Department, police attempted to make a traffic stop in West Pelzer.

The woman sped off from the traffic stop, which began the police chase.

She traveled into Pelzer where she drove through yards and hit a carport, according to the police department. She then traveled back into West Pelzer and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police said charges are pending at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.