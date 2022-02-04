Woman injured in Greenville Co. house fire

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened on Sulphur Springs Drive.

Deputies said they received a call at 11:41 p.m. that a house was on fire and someone was still inside. The fire department entered the home and eventually got the person out of the home.

The victim, an adult woman, suffered severe burns as a result of the fire, according to deputies. The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

GCSO said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and more information will be provided once it becomes available.