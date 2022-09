Law enforcement at scene of shooting on Staunton Bridge Road, September 13, 2022 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the woman arrived at Greenville Memorial Hospital just before 9 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 500 block of Staunton Bridge Road.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.