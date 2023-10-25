MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was injured and a man has been charged following a shooting Tuesday in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a house on Hoyle Street in reference to a gunshot wound.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a leg injury.

Police said at the time of the injury, the woman was in a room with Todd Ollis, 38, of Granite Fall.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ollis was found to be in possession of 4.8 grams of heroin. He was charged with possession of heroin and trafficking heroin.

He is currently being held in the McDowell County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Police said other people were inside the home at the time of the incident but they were not in the room when the woman was injured.

This incident remains under investigation regarding the use of the gun.