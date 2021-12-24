Woman charged following deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged following a deadly DUI crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Lyndsay N. Stanton, 34, of Wellford, was charged with felony DUI with death.

The crash happened at 3:02 p.m. on Nazareth Road near Spartanburg Road.

Troopers said Stanton was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango heading east on Nazareth Road while the driver of a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling west on Nazareth Road.

According to highway patrol, Stanton traveled left of center and hit the Ford Escape head-on.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sara Ann Fernandez, 66, of Wellford.

Stanton was taken to hospital. The passenger in the Ford escape was flown to the hospital.

Stanton is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on no bond.