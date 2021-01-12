Woman killed in Buncombe Co. shooting, man charged

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man with murder after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home on White Oak Gap Road.

When the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, they found 67-year-old Belva Smeltzer dead from a gunshot wound.

74-year-old Ronald Haynes was arrested and charged with first degree Murder.

The sheriff’s office said both Haynes and Smeltzer lived at the home.

Haynes is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.

