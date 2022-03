OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman died Wednesday morning in a crash on Highway 59 in Oconee County.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 59 (Tokeena Road) near Durango Trail just outside of Seneca.

According to the Oconee County Coroner, one of the drivers, 43-year-old Rebecca Glenn of Seneca, died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.