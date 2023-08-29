OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a house fire Monday night in Mountain Rest.

Officials said the fire was reported by the victim to the Oconee 911 Communications around 11:13 p.m. Investigators responded to the 600 block of Ross Mountain Road.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the woman was unable to escape her home that was fully involved in fire upon arrival of the fire department units.

Her identity has not been released at this time but an autopsy has been conducted.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Oconee Coroner Office, Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, SLED and Oconee County Fire Investigation Teams.