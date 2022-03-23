ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman was killed Tuesday night in a shooting at an Anderson County motel.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 11:30pm at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Interstate Boulevard.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot at least once.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.