CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed following a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Dogwood Circle around 2:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 34-year-old Travet Simpson.

The sheriff’s office said the subject, 38-year-old Telly Tomarkens Jones, turned himself in shortly after the incident.

Jones has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.