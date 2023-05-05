GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 90-year-old woman died Friday following a crash along U.S. 25 in Greenwood County.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. just south of Greenwood.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was pulling out of a private driveway when it was struck by a pickup truck headed southbound on U.S. 25.

The pickup truck then ran off the road before striking an unoccupied parked car and a building.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the car, identified as 90-year-old Joyce Murdock Porter, died from her injuries a short time later, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are continuing to investigate the crash.