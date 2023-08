SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, officials were called to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:20 on John B. White Sr. Boulevard at Ammons Road.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 30-year-old Ebony Shaqun Oglesby, of Moore.

This crash remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.