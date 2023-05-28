CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner said a woman was killed in a crash on Sunday.
According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. near North Limestone Street and North Logan Street.
The coroner said a 2012 Nissan was traveling south on North Limestone Street while a 2008 Nissan was traveling south on North Logan Street, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit the 2012 Nissan head-on.
The driver of the 2012 Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The coroner’s office identified the woman as Crystal McSwain Nance, 49, of Gaffney.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.