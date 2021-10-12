Woman receives 10-year prison sentence for 2018 medicine-related fatal wreck in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman received a 10-year prison sentence after she admitted to causing a fatal wreck while driving under the influence of medication in Spartanburg Co., according to the Spartanburg Solicitor.

Jacquelynn Spivey, 53, of Lexington County, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death and child endangerment on Oct. 11, 2018. Wayne Jerome Johnson, 62, of Landrum died as a result of the crash.

The solicitor said Spivey was traveling in the eastbound lane of I-26 at about 5:40 p.m. when her 2005 Honda Pilot veered off the right shoulder of the road and struck Johnson’s parked 2003 Ford pick-up.

The pick-up was parked in the emergency lane while Johnson stood in the bed of the vehicle re-securing his load. Johnson was thrown from his vehicle on impact and died as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing Spivey drive erratically prior to the wreck. Witnesses and Highway Patrol investigators said Spivey spoke in slurred speech and appeared impaired during post-wreck communication.

According to the solicitor’s office, a post-wreck blood test revealed Spivey had Adderall in her system when the wreck occurred.

The judge issued a 15-year prison sentence suspended to 10 years of service and 5 years of probation.