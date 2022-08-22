ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.

Asheville Police said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue just after 1 a.m. when a man pulled out a knife and held it to her throat.

The man demanded money and then took cash from the woman.

Investigators said the man got into a 2020 Ford Ranger with North Carolina license plate HKT3874 and was last seen headed towards the Depot Street area.

Asheville Police said the man had a beard and was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 to text TIP2APD to 847411.