Woman sentenced to 15 years for a deadly Spartanburg Co. DUI crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belinda Prince (Source: Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 5 years of probation for a deadly Spartanburg County deadly DUI crash in 2020.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Belinda Renee Prince, 43, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with a death on Monday.

We previously reported that Dominique Alexander Lennon, 28, of Spartanburg, died in the May 22, 2020 wreck on I-85 Business.

Troopers said Prince was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the interstate when her Jeep Liberty struck Lennon’s Hyundai Sonata head-on about 3:30 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the wreck.

Highway Patrol investigators smelled alcohol on Prince’s breath, according to the solicitor’s office. She showed signs of intoxication during post-wreck sobriety tests.

The solicitor’s office said Prince also admitted to drinking alcohol in the hours leading up to the wreck. Prince registered a .172 on a blood alcohol test.

Prince will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before she is eligible for release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store