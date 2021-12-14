Woman sentenced to 15 years for a deadly Spartanburg Co. DUI crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 5 years of probation for a deadly Spartanburg County deadly DUI crash in 2020.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Belinda Renee Prince, 43, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with a death on Monday.

We previously reported that Dominique Alexander Lennon, 28, of Spartanburg, died in the May 22, 2020 wreck on I-85 Business.

Troopers said Prince was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the interstate when her Jeep Liberty struck Lennon’s Hyundai Sonata head-on about 3:30 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the wreck.

Highway Patrol investigators smelled alcohol on Prince’s breath, according to the solicitor’s office. She showed signs of intoxication during post-wreck sobriety tests.

The solicitor’s office said Prince also admitted to drinking alcohol in the hours leading up to the wreck. Prince registered a .172 on a blood alcohol test.

Prince will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before she is eligible for release.