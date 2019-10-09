Woman sexually assaulted at knife-point in front of baby in Greenville, suspect in custody

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man in Greenville is accused of sexually assaulting a woman for two hours at knife-point in front of her baby, according to police.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 24-year-old Uriel Romero-Gonzalez entered the victim’s apartment on Villa Road through a balcony door while she slept during the early morning hours of October 7.

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask when he threatened the woman and her child with a knife as he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the man had his hands covered with plastic sandwich bags.

Detectives say they were able to find Romero-Gonzalez after he unknowingly dropped his cell phone in the victim’s apartment before leaving with her purse, phone, and keys.

Police said Romero-Gonzalez said he was at or near the apartment on the night of the assault.

Romero-Gonzalez is currently in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security and has been charged by Greenville Police with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Kidnapping, and first degree Burglary.

