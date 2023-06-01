Deputy hugs woman on “one of her hardest days.” (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman shared how a hug from a Greenville County deputy during a difficult time can change “someone’s entire life”.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office shared her story on its Facebook page.

According to the post, Deputy Eric Alligood responded to a residence a few weeks ago to a woman who was having “one of her hardest days”.

While standing on her front porch, the lady described how compassionate Deputy Alligood was and “how he recognized that (she) just needed someone to listen.”

At the end of the conversation, the lady and Deputy Alligood hugged.

She said, “He’ll never understand how much that hug truly meant to me. The world needs more people like him.”