Woman shot at Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday afternoon following a shooting in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Country Club Road for a shooting around 5:45pm.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman in a home who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital but her condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.