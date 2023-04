GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is in the hospital after she was shot Friday afternoon in a Greer parking lot.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip on Highway 14 near Interstate 85 around 4:35 p.m.

Officers said the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. There’s no word on her condition.

Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.