CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A woman died Saturday evening after being shot by her neighbor in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, of Gaffney.

Deputies said the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the community.

Investigators learned that a neighbor that lives behind Tate was target practicing and shooting a gun in his backyard.

A bullet struck Tate who was standing at the back door inside her home which caused fatal injuries, deputies said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a person of interest has been arrested and deputies are conducting interviews at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator Daniel Ward at (864) 489-4722 ext. 119 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC.