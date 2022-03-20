ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman being shot Sunday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Wieuca Court.

A woman had been shot in her foot at least one time, deputies said. She is taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Wieuca Court (Source: 7NEWS)

ACSO said this an isolated incident and there appears to be no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.