ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman being shot Sunday afternoon in Anderson County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Wieuca Court.
A woman had been shot in her foot at least one time, deputies said. She is taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
ACSO said this an isolated incident and there appears to be no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.