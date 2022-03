GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg Monday morning in Greenwood.

Greenwood Police said the shooting happened on Greene Street near Milwee Avenue.

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department Detectives’ Office at 864-942-8407 or 911.