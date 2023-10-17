GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was injured Monday night in a shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Crosby Circle around 10:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there is no information regarding a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.