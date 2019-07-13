Woman shot to death near Easley, deputies say

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near Easley, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2:00am at a home on Ruby Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim and found a woman with a significant head injury. It was later determined that she was shot once in the head.

Detectives say the victim, who did not live at the home, was shot in a small storage building used as a meeting place for friends of the home’s residents.

Deputies also recovered a .9mm handgun from the home that is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested at the scene on unrelated drug charges.

Jonathan Rackley
Jonathan Rackley (From: Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

38-year-old Jonathan Richard Rackley was charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine and is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

According to warrants, Rackley was wanted in connection with the sale of Methamphetamine to an undercover operative in April.

