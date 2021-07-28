Police find 25 shell casings after woman shot twice in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said they found 25 shell casings after a woman was shot twice Tuesday night.

Police responded at about 10:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Shiloh Road.

Once police arrived on scene they located 25 shell casings from 4 different guns.

According to the police department, an 18-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.