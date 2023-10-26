GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after being hit by a vehicle along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County.

The crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard near West Lee Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a woman was crossing Wade Hampton Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Donna Carol Parnell.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.