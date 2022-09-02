GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was surprised Friday morning when she got to work and found a baby sound asleep in a car seat at the front door.

The baby was allegedly kidnapped when a man stole a vehicle at 3:51 a.m. at the QT located on Grove Road.

7NEWS spoke to Jordyn Drezek who said she arrived to work at Golden Strip School of Music at 6:55 a.m. to find a baby in a car seat asleep.

“Kinda freaked me out for a minute,” Drezek said.

Drezek called her boss who told her to bring the baby inside and to call the police. So Drezek brought the baby inside and changed her into a new diaper because she was wet.

Within minutes, police arrived to get the baby, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“I knew she was lucky to be able to go back to mom and dad,” Drezek said.

Deputies are continuing to search for the suspect. If you see him or the stolen vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.