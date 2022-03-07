RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is wanted for damaging a housing development gate Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman failed to stop at 8:45 a.m. coming out of the gate of the housing development at Clearwater Parkway and Mountain Creek Rd.

Deputies said the vehicle appears to be a white 2 door Honda Accord with front end damage.

The driver drove away from the scene where there was thousands of dollars in damages, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this woman is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911.