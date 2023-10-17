SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who was wanted for kidnapping a one-year-old was arrested Monday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Franklin Avenue in reference to locating a wanted woman.

Deputies said Christie Ward, 54, had an active warrant for kidnapping a relative.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they came into contact with her husband who told deputies he would not answer any of their questions while blocking the front door of the house.

Deputies told the husband that they could see Ward in the backyard even though he continued to say he did not know where she was.

Deputies placed the husband in handcuffs and made their way through the house to Ward, who was outside sitting on the ground with the reported missing 1-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said the child had been missing over the weekend.

Deputies secured the child and took Ward into custody.

She was charged with kidnapping.

Ward is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.