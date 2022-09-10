GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man faces multiple charges after a woman’s body was found inside a Greenville home last Friday.

The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing around 11 p.m. on September 9. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 54-year-old Lisa Denise Workman.

The suspect was identified as Terry Lee Strickland, 65, who lived at the residence. Strickland was still at the scene, according to deputies.

Strickland was charged with kidnapping and other charges are pending, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The arrest warrant states that Strickland “knowingly and unlawfully confined [Workman] in his bedroom, preventing her from leaving his residence…[Strickland] used force to keep her in the room by striking her and holding her on the ground.”

The death remains under investigation.