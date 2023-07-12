ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two women are facing drug charges after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled them over on Sunday.

After pulling the car over for an improper turn on White City Park Road, deputies saw that the passenger, Cynthia Renee Mitchell, had an open bottle of alcohol in her purse.

After searching her purse, deputies also found methamphetamine, glass pipes, and hypodermic needles.

Barbara Angela Stanton, the driver, told deputies there could be a gun in the trunk.

After searching the rest of the car, deputies found more methamphetamine and glass pipes, mushrooms, a gun, and a bottle of rum.

Stanton is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance in Schedule I, possession of a firearm by person convicted of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mitchell is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.