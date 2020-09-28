Women in the Upstate use cultural traditions to honor Breonna Taylor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Black women in Greenville gathered together on Sunday with one purpose in mind, to honor the life of Breonna Taylor as they continue to push for justice for the Black community.

Pernita Robinson attended the ceremony and says the decision that was made for Taylor’s case doesn’t surprise her.

“Breonna could have been myself, and so it just affects me emotionally, it affects me mentally every day,” Robinson said.

The event brought the roots of African tradition to Greenville.

With African dancing, singing and the lighting of the Kwanza candle.

Organizer Efia Nwangaza says incorporating these things is critical for people to see, to understand the roots in which Black people come from.

“The more things that we have, words, materials, pictures that confirm an idea, the deeper it is implanted in our minds and hopefully our hearts,” Nwangaza said.

Pernita Robinson said she noticed people out in Greenville were stopping to watch the ceremony as they walked by.

She said their message is vital for people to hear now more than ever.

“I can’t even express how important it is,” Robinson said. “I can’t even describe how important it is. Not just for Greenville, nationwide, worldwide. There’s people marching around the world for the injustices of my people.”

This group of women have plans to continue this fight.

October 22nd they’re inviting the public to join them as they march for justice in Greenville.

At the march they plan to wear crosses with the names of everyone killed by law enforcement in the state of South Carolina over the past year.