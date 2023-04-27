RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State inspectors have forced the Rutherford County Detention Center to close part of its jail while upgrades can be made to the facility.

Public information officer Capt. Brian Gooch said on Thursday the women’s portion of the jail was closed by state inspectors recently.

Gooch was not able to elaborate on what specific upgrades will be needed to the jail. He said only that the facility is older and the work will involve updates to plumbing and painting the facility.

“All of the women there have been sent to other detention facilities,” said Gooch.

There is no timeline for how long the work will take.