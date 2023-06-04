WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA)- Members of the Woodruff community can all agree that Dr. Randy Grant has been the face of the city for decades.

“You would see him supporting all the events in Woodruff, everywhere,” said Sandy Norman, Spartanburg County school district 4 board trustee. “He was just knitted in the community, he saw everybody as the same, he was a man of love.”

On Saturday afternoon students, football players, teachers, and members of the community packed into the Woodruff High School gymnasium to celebrate who Dr. Randy Grant was.

Like many others, Sandy Norman said he was involved in her life in many ways.

“He was my teacher, my coach, and he was my friend,” said Norman.

Last Friday Dr. Grant was walking to get his mail around 10 p.m. after coming home from the Woodruff High School graduation when he was hit by a car and killed. While last Friday still feels like a shock, the community is remembering him for the impact he left.

“He loved the community, he loved the school, he loved children, he just loved Woodruff,” said Norman. “He was a great pillar in the community and I think it was a great thing to honor him today at this school.”

Full military honors were performed for Dr. Grant, an air force veteran, one of the many titles he earned throughout his life.

While everyone had countless stories of him to share, those in attendance on Saturday used the same word, to sum up his character. Love.

“I would encourage everybody to love like Randy loved,” said Norman.