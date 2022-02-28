WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – When June Welch is not walking the halls of Woodruff High School, you can most likely find her in the gym practicing for her wrestling matches.

“I love the competition and how hard it is to do,” Welch explained.

This weekend, the sophomore’s hard work paid off. Welch won the state championship and took the crown in the 106 pound weight class.

“It felt great,” Welch said.

“Of course, you always want your child to achieve their goals. Kathleen Welch, June’s mother, added. “To watch that unfold was just amazing.”

Welch’s win is meaningful. She is the first female to win an individual wrestling championship in South Carolina.

“June broke a barrier,” Kathleen Welch said. “She enabled other girls to realize that they might be able to do that.”

In her championship match, Welch had to defeat a male wrestler. South Carolina is one of a handful of states that has not sanctioned girls wrestling on the high school level yet. Welch’s coach, John Harper, said that has not gotten in her way.

“It’s not anything that’s uncommon or daunting for her because she’s been doing it for so long,” Harper said. “She approaches each match as another opportunity to compete. It doesn’t matter if it’s a male or a female. She just enjoys wrestling.”

June told 7NEWS she plans to compete in the national championships later this year and hopes to defend her state title in 2023.