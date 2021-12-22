Woodruff Road bypass unanimously approved by Greenville Co. Council

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The plan to make Woodruff Road easier to navigate for drivers is moving forward.

A proposal was unanimously voted on during Wednesday night’s Greenville County Council meeting. The project is now approved to extend the parallel parkway that already exists into a bypass.

Clive and Roxy Lunn have lived in Greenville for two decades now and have experienced the Woodruff Road traffic first hand.

“When we arrived here there was hardly anything on Woodruff Road and there were two lanes,” Clive Lunn said.

County council has now voted to move forward with a plan to alleviate some of that traffic.

“That’s going to be a real game changer for Woodruff Road and the congestion over there,” County Councilman Lynn Ballard said.

The Woodruff Road Bypass will extend from the current parallel parkway and continue all the way to Smith Hines Road where it would reconnect with Woodruff Road.

“Which will take a lot of that congestion on the lower end of Woodruff Road off,” Ballard said.

Ballard says this project has been a long time in the making. It will cost $121 million and will be paid for partially by state infrastructure funding and partially by the county.

“$30 million will be used either for specific road projects which have not been defined or the county portion of Woodruff Road,” Ballard said.

He says this should make a big difference for those who frequent this area.

“As Greenville continues to grow traffic will continue to grow and it will remain to be seen how much the bypass reduces the traffic flow but I think it’s going to be significant,” Ballard said.

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2024.