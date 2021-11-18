Woodruff Road relief: Greenville Co. leaders discuss project to ease the gridlock

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A plan to relieve traffic on Woodruff Road in Greenville is gaining unanimous traction.

A county committee just voted in favor of a $121 million project that has a goal of doing just that.

People who work and live along this stretch of road told 7News that change is needed, and fast.

At a restaurant off of Woodruff Road, there is a board that keeps a record of sorts.

“Lot of accidents. Last night we had an accident, the whole road was blocked. It was pretty bad,” said Taco La Barra General Manager Rehan Mir.

The board keeps tally of what Mir said happens almost daily along Woodruff Road in front of the restaurant he manages.

Besides the accidents he sees, he told us it’s the congestion and just overall traffic.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never seen traffic like this,” Mir said. “I have been in Greenville for 41 years and it hurts our business because of that.”

But Greenville County leaders are working to change that.

“Everybody knows that Woodruff is a major artery in Greenville County plus it’s vital to Greenville County’s future economic growth. It was vital we stepped up and did something,” said Greenville County Councilman, Ennis Fant.

Councilman Fant said they’re working on an over $120 million project that would relieve some of that gridlock. Fant said the project would add a four-lane bypass road over a 2.5 mile stretch between Verdae Boulevard and Smith-Hines Road.

“Almost everybody travels out that way at some point, whether you are visiting someone or shopping, or going to work, so just excited that this could really help alleviate congestion on that main corridor,” said Greenville County Councilwoman Liz Seman.

Fant said a good chunk of those funds would come from the state’s infrastructure bank.

Mir said, for businesses like his, this kind of change would be very helpful.

The project still has multiple readings to go in front of Greenville County Council before the end of the year. However, council members like Fant believe it will face no objections.

$42 million of the funds are coming from the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study. The rest is from the county.

Councilman Fant said they already have the bonding capacity to do the project, meaning no increase in taxes for residents.

There’s no word yet on when construction would start, if the project passes.