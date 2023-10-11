CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Dollar General worker is accused of stealing close to $750 from the store in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Tuesday morning to Dollar General on Chesnee Highway in reference to larceny.

Once on the scene, deputies spoke with the district manager who advised an employee, Jamichael Brooks, 27, had been stealing small increments of money from the cash register from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 totaling $742.57.

The district manager said he confronted Brooks who admitted to stealing the money.

During the investigation, deputies viewed five different videos from Sept. 24 showing Brooks approaching the cash register, picking up a receipt from the printer and beginning to type on the touch screen.

Afterward, Brooks is allegedly seen opening the cash register and taking cash out of the drawer, taking the cash out of the camera’s view, and returning without any cash.

The sheriff’s office said in one video Brooks was seen doing the same thing but instead placed the money in the red bag, which the district manager confirmed to be the cash safe.

After further investigation, it was determined that Brooks was performing fraudulent refunds using customers’ receipts.

The deputy spoke with Brooks who admitted to stealing the money through fraudulent refunds.

He was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.