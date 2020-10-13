Worker dies in accident at Magna Seating plant in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A worker at a seating manufacturer in Spartanburg County has died after a workplace accident.
According to Magna International, an employee at their seating plant in on Moore Duncan Highway was involved in a fatal accident while in the workplace around 6:45pm.
According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the worker was identified as 60-year-old Timothy Stanley Miller of Woodruff.
In a statement, the company said production at the plant was stopped but is expected to resume Monday night.
The company said SCOSHA was notified of the incident.
Full statement from Magna:
Magna confirms that at approximately 6:45 p.m. EDT on October 12, 2020, an
employee from our seating facility in Moore, South Carolina, was involved in a fatal
accident while in the workplace. First responders from the facility and local emergency
personnel were immediately notified and were on the scene. Production at the plant
was stopped and is scheduled to resume later this evening.
The incident will be investigated and SCOSHA will be notified. Magna’s health and
safety teams are also involved.
The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we are deeply saddened
by this unfortunate event.
Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of this employee.