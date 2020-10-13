Worker dies in accident at Magna Seating plant in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A worker at a seating manufacturer in Spartanburg County has died after a workplace accident.

According to Magna International, an employee at their seating plant in on Moore Duncan Highway was involved in a fatal accident while in the workplace around 6:45pm.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the worker was identified as 60-year-old Timothy Stanley Miller of Woodruff.

In a statement, the company said production at the plant was stopped but is expected to resume Monday night.

The company said SCOSHA was notified of the incident.

Full statement from Magna: