BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning in an accident while working on the Interstate 26 widening project in Buncombe County.

According to the NCDOT, the contract worker with Fluor-United was outside of traffic when the accident happened.

“The thoughts and prayers of NCDOT employees and leadership extend to the employee’s family and our partners at Fluor-United,” said NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama. “This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public.”

The accident is under investigation by local law enforcement and other agencies, the NCDOT said.

Officials said that Fluor-United is temporarily suspending all construction activities on the project.