Worker killed in accident while cutting tree in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A worker cutting a tree in Anderson County died Tuesday when he fell 30 feet.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 64-year-old Jacob C. Williams was in a lift bucket cutting trees for a tree service shortly before 4:00pm along West Franklin Street.

The coroner said a section of the tree feel and struck the lift, causing Williams to be thrown to the ground.

The victim was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center for his injuries and died a short time later.

The death is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

